Hansen, Vicky Jean

Vicky Jean Hansen, 60, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Vicky was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Mullen to Bob and Charlotte (Erny) Benner. She attended first through fifth grade at District #5 in Tryon and graduated from Mullen High School in 1979. After high school, she went on to Mid-Plains Community College to study HVAC. On Aug. 9, 1980, she married Larry Hansen in Mullen. To this union three children were born, Cindy in 1983, Kim in 1986 and Brent in 2002. Vicky worked at the North Platte Schools as a dietitian, for the Salvation Army, and 20 years at Orr's Dry Cleaning. Vicky enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, model trains with her husband, grandchildren, playing games on her phone and getting together with her family and friends. She took pride in her home. Vicky was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ole Hansen; and nephew, Troy Benner. Vicky is survived by her husband, Larry of North Platte; children, Cindy (Ryan) Tullis of Arnold, Kim (Christopher) Wood and Brent Hansen, all of North Platte; five grandchildren, Luke, Gage, Adalei, Nadiea and Evangeline; parents, Bob and Charlotte Benner of Mullen; mother-in-law, Sandy Hansen and husband, Richard Comer, of Seneca; sisters, Patty (Lawnie) Wolfenden of Mullen and Debbie Benner of Ogallala; and brother, Cliff (Donna) Benner. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and can be sent to Larry Hansen, 7793 N. Lakota Rd., North Platte NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. MT Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Mullen with Terry Hansen officiating. A private family burial will be at the Eclipse Cemetery south of Mullen. A family dinner will be at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Episcopal Church. Mullen funeral home will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Face coverings or masks are requested. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
