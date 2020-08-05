Almeta J. Hardenbergh passed away July 21, 2020. Almeta loved her huge family and was intensely hospitable, always sharing home-baked goodies with anyone she could. Almeta volunteered countless hours in her ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She spent as much time as possible on sewing projects and alterations. She was always ready with jokes and songs. One of Almeta's favorite tunes was "Goodnight Sweetheart" performed by Sha Na Na. We bid our "Sweetheart" peace and rest. Special thanks to Hickory Villa Assisted Living for caring so well for her these past two years. She was preceded in death by parents, Homer and Evelyn Longmore; brothers, Harlo and Kenneth Longmore; daughter, Celeste Smith-Meadows; and husband, Lewis Hardenbergh. She is survived by sons, Rod (Kathy) Hardenbergh of Omaha, Vance (Vickie) Hardenbergh of North Platte and Dennis (Lori) Hardenbergh of Phoenix; daughters, LuAnn Finnegan of Sidney and Jenny (Nathan) McDaniel of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family. A Zoom funeral will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8.

