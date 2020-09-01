Jean M. (Donnelly) Hardy, 66, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Jean was born Feb. 20, 1954, in North Platte to Robert and Henrietta Donnelly. She graduated in 1972 from Hershey. She was a para-educator at three different schools working with special needs children. She worked at Cabela's for over 16 years, retiring in March 2018. She loved scrapbooking, cooking and especially baking with her beloved grandchildren. She was married to Herb Anderson from 1973-2000 and had two sons, Paul and Travis. She married Gene Hardy Feb. 28, 2004. ean is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Henrietta Donnelly; brothers, Maurice Donnelly and Larry Brand; and daughter-in-law, Pamela. Survivors include her husband, Gene; sons, Paul (Sarah) Anderson of Cedar Bluffs and Travis Anderson of North Platte; step-daughter, Patty Pease; grandchildren, Kayla (Austin), Kaitlynn, Arianna, Autumn, Jasmine, Ashley and Marcus; great-grandchildren, Emry, Evalynn, Athena, Tristin, Hailynn, Helen and Castor; brother, Marvin (Diane) Donnelly and their daughter, Kari; nephew, Maurice Donnelly Jr; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brent Montgomery officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at the North Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
