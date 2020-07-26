Muriel Catherine Harper Muriel Catherine Harper, 101, of North Platte, died at Centennial Park Retirement Village on July 24, 2020. Muriel was born at Linwood to Fred and Anna Marie (Vavra) Thomas on Dec. 16, 1918. She grew up in Linwood where she attended the Congregational Church and graduated from high school in 1937. Muriel then moved to Omaha to attend Cosmetology School and after she was done she bought a beauty shop in David City. Through Muriel's job, she met John Harper and the two were united in marriage on April 13, 1941, in Linwood. Since John worked for the U.P. Railroad, the couple made their home in North Platte. They had three children, John "Jack," Bob and Diane, and Muriel stayed home with the kids but continued to do hair for her friends. The Harper family enjoyed spending time together, fishing and camping. Muriel and John also enjoyed gardening, he gardened and she did the canning, and they loved dancing. Muriel also liked following the Huskers and loved cooking, baking and making peanut brittle. Many people lose their health or memory as they get old, but not Muriel, her memory was sharp and her health was great due to her good genes and daily crossword puzzles. Muriel always wanted to live to be 100, and she did better than that and was very fortunate to live as long as she did! Muriel was a member of U.T.U. Auxiliary Twin Rivers Lodge, U.P. Old Timers, and Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 20 in David City for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and their son, John; son-in-law, Kim McNeel; her parents, Fred and Anna Thomas; brothers, Fredrick and Conrad Thomas; and sisters, Elaine Tiller and Betty Bartunek. Muriel is survived by her children, Diane McNeel, of Littleton, Colorado, and Bob (Pat) Harper, of Hershey; daughter-in-law, Delia Harper, of Port Charlotte, Florida; grandchildren, Tami (David) Noe, Kerry (Mitch) Palin, Krista (Josh) Banks and Jay McNeel; great-grandchildren, Adam, Sean, Nolan and Gwyn; great-great-grandkids, Savanah, Harper and Aiden; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fur the Love of Paws. Cremation was chosen and due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
-
'I am not willing to be a victim any longer,' former State Fair Executive Director says
-
COVID-19 strikes Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant
-
North Platte man, 23, dies after motorcycle, pickup collide on U.S. 30
-
Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook
-
How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.