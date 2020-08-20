Harrach, Edward Dean "Edd"

Edward Dean "Edd" Harrach, 74, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Linden Court. He was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in North Platte to Elmer and Doris Harrach. He married Judy on April 11, 1964, in North Platte where they spent 56 years together. Edd was employed by UPRR as a locomotive engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Doris Harrach. Edd is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Camalynn (Larry) Clark; grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Hedgecock and Jordan (James) Forstrom; great-grandchildren, Brynnley and Owen Hedgecock and Avery Forstrom. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be made at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

