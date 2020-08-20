Harrach, Edward Dean "Edd"

Edward Dean "Edd" Harrach, 74, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Linden Court. He was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in North Platte to Elmer and Doris Harrach. He married Judy on April 11, 1964, in North Platte where they spent 56 years together. Edd was employed by UPRR as a locomotive engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Doris Harrach. Edd is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Camalynn (Larry) Clark; grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Hedgecock and Jordan (James) Forstrom; great-grandchildren, Brynnley and Owen Hedgecock and Avery Forstrom. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be made at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.