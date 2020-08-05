Harrach, Randall Warren

Randall Warren Harrach, 58, of Omaha, died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2020, at his home. Randy was born in North Platte to Warren and Linda Rae (Langford) Harrach on Sept. 23, 1961. Randy was in the class of 1980 at North Platte High School. He attended Mid-Plains Community College and then Kearney State College, majoring in English. In 1994, he married Sheri Jorgensen. The couple had a son, Austin, in 1999, and a daughter, Hannah, in 2000. At a young age, Randy began working at Tomahawk Truck Stop in North Platte and worked at numerous restaurants in both North Platte and Kearney. His love for golf led him to Indian Head Golf Course in Grand Island where he began a long career in all facets of the golf industry. He eventually moved to Omaha where he continued to work both behind the pro shop counter and on the golf course. He served as head golf course superintendent at both Treynor Golf Course and Sunset Valley Country Club, where he had a long career. At the time of his death, he was employed at Milt's Golf Center. Randy loved the outdoors, wildlife, and all animals, but was especially proud of his two children. He treasured his time with them and they all achieved their black belts in Tae Kwon Do together. He had a love of music that spanned his entire life. Randy was a published poet and was a member of Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society. He is preceded in death by his mother Linda; grandparents, Doris and Elmer Harrach and Jeanne and Ray Langford. Randy leaves behind his father, Warren Harrach; wife, Sheri; children, Austin and Hannah; siblings, Kathy (Danny) Jones, Rich (Pam) Harrach and Shelly (Luke) Ranck; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He had an especially close bond with his uncle, Jim Langford. Celebration of life service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Braman Mortuary in Omaha. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Braman Mortuary in Omaha.
Service information
Aug 5
Visitation
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 5
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
6:30PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
