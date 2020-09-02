Marjorie Belle "Marge" (Wheeler) Hesson and William Edward "Bill" Hesson Marjorie Belle "Marge" (Wheeler) Hesson, 78, of Spanaway, Washington, formerly of North Platte, died July 26, 2019. William Edward "Bill" Hesson, 83, of Spanaway, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 31, 2020. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
