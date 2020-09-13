Hesson, William Edward and Marjorie (Wheeler)

William Edward Hesson passed away Aug. 31, 2020, in Yelm, Washington. He was born on Oct. 10, 1936, to Edward and Parnell (Conners) Hesson. William grew up in North Platte, where he was in the first graduating class of the new St. Patrick High School and was captain of the football team in 1955. Marjorie (Wheeler) Hesson passed away peacefully July 26, 2019, in Yelm. She was born to Kermit and Ruby Wheeler. William and Marjorie were married Dec. 20, 1957, in North Platte. To this union four children were born, Mike, Cheryl, Dennis and Brandie. William served in the Air Force for four years and served in the Army National Guard in Ogallala for 10 years. William loved fishing with his son, Dennis, and was an avid Nebraska football fan. Marjorie loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed being silly with her kids and laughing. She was cherished, loved and will be missed always. William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Belle Hesson; and both William and Marjorie were preceded in death by their son, Michael Edward Hesson. They are survived by their three children, Cheryl Ann Blake, Dennis Kent Hesson and Brandie Hesson-Bullard. Sharing of memories and online condolences may be left at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services for both William and Marjorie will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.