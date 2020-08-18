Horn , Clifton G. "Clif"

Clifton Gerald "Clif" Horn passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, in Omaha, due to complications from a stroke. He was born April 25, 1948, at Lexington, the youngest of nine children of Gerald "Jack" and Velma (Garringer) Horn. On Aug. 30, 1969, he was united in marriage to Karen Westbrook. Besides his parents; Clif was preceded in death by one grandson, Daiten Gerald Horn; two brothers, Ronald Horn and Dwight Horn; and two sisters, Phyllis Shepherd and Beverly Stark. Survivors include his wife, Karen Horn of Gibbon; his three children, Jeramy Horn of Kearney; Josh (Gina) Horn of Lincoln; and Julie (Bobby) Gillming of rural Gibbon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eunice Shepherd of North Platte and Wanda Howell of Cozad; two brothers, Glenn Horn of Lexington and Gary (Kathy) Horn of Elwood. A memorial has been established in Clif's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com. Celebration of life and graveside services for will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington, with Pastors Rob Pearson and Duane Russell officiating. Military honors will be provided. The family encourages those attending to bring their own chair. Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services and Gatherings will be followed. The Horn family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Clif's services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Lexington Evangelical Free Church. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege, is in charge of the arrangements.
