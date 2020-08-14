Clifton G. "Cliff" Horn Clifton G. "Cliff" Horn, 72, of Gibbon, died Aug. 11, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Services are pending at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

