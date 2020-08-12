Houser, Loree Earl

Loree Earl Houser, 89, of North Platte, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with his sweetheart, Donna, on Aug. 8, 2020. He was born to Boyd and Clara Houser on Feb. 4, 1931, in Sutherland. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1948. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Platte and the USS Toledo during the Korean War. He married Donna Peterson on April 19, 1952, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church. They lived in San Francisco while he served in the Navy and returned to North Platte where they raised their family and owned and operated the Lazy J Motel for 18 years. He was the quintessential tradesman, working as an autobody mechanic, and later, as a machinist on the Union Pacific Railroad, where he retired in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed tending to his farm, his ponds, and using his machining skills to create rings, tops and cannons that will always be cherished by his family. There wasn't a single thing that he couldn't fix. He was especially talented at playing the guitar and entertaining his grandchildren with his own cleaned-up versions of such favorites as "My Buckets Got a Hole in it" and "Barnacle Bill the Sailor." He was a masterful storyteller and conversationalist, and in his lifetime he solved several world problems, according to everyone that listened. You could always count on him to have a handkerchief and mints in his pocket. After the passing of his wife, he found a new talent in cooking and loved sharing tips and recipes with family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son, Stephen, and was a devout member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. His smile was infectious and he brought so much joy to everyone who was blessed to know him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Houser; parents, Boyd and Clara Houser; sister, Shirley Buckingham; brothers, Lowell and Gary Houser; and infant sister, June Houser. He is survived by his son, Stephen Houser of North Platte; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Heracleous of Leander, Texas; grandchildren, Eric Houser, Sarah (Steve) McDowell of North Platte, Aaron (Sariah) Houser of Chadron, Keagan Kaiser and Makaelah Kaiser of Hutto, Texas, and Mariah (Ray) Cruz of Stevensville, Montana; and great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Dahlia, Owen, Haylie and Jeffrey. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Catholic School Endowment Trust Fund. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar as celebrant. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors rendered by North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, with Rosary at 6 p.m., at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Mullen cowgirl Katie Mundorf back in the saddle
-
WCDHD reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, Playhouse says 24 in cast of 'Mamma Mia!' positive
-
Perkins County sees 7 COVID-19 related deaths
-
Records set on final night of Buffalo Bill Rodeo
-
North Platte Community Playhouse board president: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in 'Mamma Mia!' cast now at 8
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.