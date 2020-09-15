Hoyt, Gary Kim

Gary Kim Hoyt, 76, of Mullen, died Sept. 10, 2020, at Great Plains Health Center in North Platte. Gary Kim Hoyt was born in Hyannis Oct. 1, 1943, to Lawrence and Barbara (Bump) Hoyt. He grew up on the family ranch north of Whitman, attending grade school at District 151 in Cherry County. Gary attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis. On Jan. 14, 1961, he married Carolyn Messersmith in Whitman, where they continued to live on the family ranch until he retired when they moved south of Mullen in 2011. He loved the daily routine of ranching and being a strong steward of the land. He also enjoyed coaching wrestling and shooting sports, auto body and mechanic work, competing in motocross and demolition derby, music, fishing, playing cards and spending time with the grandkids. Gary loved his family, always making sure he was available to help and encourage them. He was a kind and generous man. He had a great sense of humor and a passion for kids. He was always willing to help them whether in wrestling, shooting or just everyday life. Gary was very active in activities and received many special awards. He was the organizer for kids wrestling for the USA Wrestling Federation, Nebraska State Kids Wrestling Director, National Kids Wrestling Director from 1986-1988 and a six-state Regional Wrestling Director. He served as a member-at-large on the National USA Executive Wrestling Board and was inducted into the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987. He was named USA Kids Wrestling Man of the Year by USA Wrestling in 1979-80. He received the Governor Kay Orr State Award for working with Nebraska youth in 1989. Gary was inducted into the Nebraska Figure and Demolition Derby Hall of Fame in 2015. He received the Daisy Award for coaching shooting sports for 20 years in 2018. But by far his greatest awards were found in the smile of a child or athlete. He hoped he had instilled strong work ethics, positive values, lifelong skills, productivity and willingness to help others. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheri Jamison; brothers-in-law, George Younkin Jr., Pat McGinn and Tom Messersmith; sister-in-law, Donna Messersmith; and mother- and father-in-law, Jake and Violet Messersmith. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Hoyt; children; Phil and Susan Hoyt, Todd and Rhonda Hoyt, Mitzi and George Kramer, Katie and Vic Perez and Kyle and Denise Hoyt; sisters, Vicki Peden, Becky Younkin and Karen McGinn; brothers-in-law, Joe and Pat Messersmith; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Cards of remembrance or memorials may be sent to Carolyn Hoyt, P.O. Box 364, Mullen, NE 69152. Words of encouragement may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. MT Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Lariat Auditorium in Mullen with pastors Luke Storer and Bob Teters officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Whitman Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Mullen Funeral Home. The memorial service will also be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
