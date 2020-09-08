Hunt, Tim Eugene

Tim Eugene Hunt, 73, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born on June 13, 1947, to Raleigh F. and Lilly W. (Lofkwist) Hunt in North Platte Memorial Hospital. He had polio at eight months old. He enjoyed hunting, fishing (including many master anglers), was an extreme Nebraska Cornhusker fan, and an excellent musician and member of the North Platte Barber Shoppers, high school band and church with Kevin Latimer. Tim was baptized in First Christian Church in North Platte. Tim was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wellfleet. Tim was an excellent horseshoe pitcher. His brother taught him to swim by holding him underwater until Tim came up fighting (swimming). He learned to ride a surfboard that many others could not, and Tim even taught his dog to ride with him. He also enjoyed bowling. He was a lifetime member of the North Platte Elks Club. He worked various custodial jobs including environmental services at Great Plains Regional Hospital for over ten years. Tim loved family reunions and many, many friends. Tim was preceded in death by his mother and father; and sister in law, Denise Kaye Sanders Hunt. He is survived by his brother, Terry (Vicky) of Bertrand; nephews, Allen Joe (Mitzi) of Chadron and Chad Lynn (Cherlyn) of Elm Creek; great-nephews and nieces, Darrin James Hunt of Hays, Kansas, Denise Ann Hunt of Elm Creek, Ryan Larry (Karissa) Cox of North Platte, Nicole (Tim) Schmidt of North Platte; cousins, Dorothy (Connor) of Gordon, Ardis (Douglas) of Lincoln, Allen West (Arline) of Hinton, Oklahoma, Douglas (Doris) Howard of North Platte and Cody Thorton of Oklahoma; a host of other family members, Gordon (Suzie) Temple, Larry Eisenbarth, Joe Harris of Torrington, Wyoming, Steve (Cindy) Klein of Sterling, Colorado, Gerald (Ruth) Klein of Sterling, Nancy (Tim) Clark of Ohio, Brian West of Hinton, Oklahoma, Brenda West of Hinton, Jim (Dottie) Connor of San Antonio, Texas, Dan (Kathy) Connor of Ellsworth, and Brenda Howard of Central Point, California; special friend, Bernard Gardner; and numerous other friends who loved Tim. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Wellfleet Cemetery. The family requests Husker attire for the service. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
