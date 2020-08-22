Jackson, Mitchell Lee

Mitchell Lee Jackson, 49, of Oklahoma City, passed away Aug. 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1971, in Cambridge to Larry and Janet (Glanzer) Jackson. Mitchell graduated from North Platte High School. In 2004 he moved from Lincoln to Oklahoma City. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and father. Mitch had a passion for computers and cars. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father. He is survived by his mother, Janet; daughter, Mikayla Parde; sister, Joy (Greg) Hutsenpiller and family; brother, Barry Jackson and family; Mikayla's children and his grandchildren, Ava and Harlowe. Mitchell is also survived by his close friend, Marvin Brady. Private family services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be shared at smithandkernke.com. Smith & Kernke Funeral Homes and Crematory of Oklahoma City is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Two teens killed in crash south of Hastings
-
Watch now: North Platte's Cody Park gets new playground with help from former Husker
-
67-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree sexual assault
-
Missing North Platte teenager found
-
Semi trailer, car collide at intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.