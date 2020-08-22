Jackson, Mitchell Lee

Mitchell Lee Jackson, 49, of Oklahoma City, passed away Aug. 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1971, in Cambridge to Larry and Janet (Glanzer) Jackson. Mitchell graduated from North Platte High School. In 2004 he moved from Lincoln to Oklahoma City. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and father. Mitch had a passion for computers and cars. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father. He is survived by his mother, Janet; daughter, Mikayla Parde; sister, Joy (Greg) Hutsenpiller and family; brother, Barry Jackson and family; Mikayla's children and his grandchildren, Ava and Harlowe. Mitchell is also survived by his close friend, Marvin Brady. Private family services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be shared at smithandkernke.com. Smith & Kernke Funeral Homes and Crematory of Oklahoma City is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.