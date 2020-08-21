Janas, Amanda

Amanda Janas, 95, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 20, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Amanda was born Sept. 4, 1924, to John and Lydia Walker in Winner, South Dakota, and grew up on the family farm. On June 8, 1946, Amanda married the love of her life, Connie "Con" Janas. They lived in Gregory, South Dakota, until 1955 when they moved to Lead, South Dakota, eventually moving to North Platte in 1966. Amanda worked at Elvira's Pizza Parlor and then Washington Elementary as a cook until retiring. Amanda was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved her family and enjoyed reading romance novels and watching game shows. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie; parents, John and Lydia Walker; brothers, Emil, Chris, Johnny and Willy; sisters, Adeline Holcomb, Elma Hutchison and Hertha Elliott; daughter-in-law, Judy Janas; son-in-law, Sid Kibler; and grandson, Cory Kingston. Amanda is survived by her sons, Marvin (Cheryl) Janas of Farmington, Arkansas, Rob (Peg) Janas and Allen (Sheryl) Janas, all of North Platte; daughter, Brenda Kibler of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister, Edna Bicek of Winner; and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
