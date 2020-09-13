Johansen, Barbara Denise

Barbara Denise Johansen, 71, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. She was the wife of Glenn Johansen and they shared 47 years of marriage. A North Platte native, she was born on Jan. 3, 1949, to Arthur and Bernice Staples. Barb dedicated her life to caring for others. She concluded her 37-year nursing career as an RN in the Emergency Room. Few things brought Barb as much joy as family gatherings. Whether for monthly sister's meetings, a birthday, holiday, or "just because," she loved to share her day with others. Her door was always open to those she loved, and she prayed for them often. She will be forever remembered for her loving and generous heart. She was welcomed in Heaven by her parents and seven siblings. She will be remembered by her husband, Glenn; children, Rebecca (Kacey) Adkisson, Eric (Doug) Johansen-Ritson, Denise (Dave) Williams and Jennifer (John) Pettit; stepson, Ty Johansen; foster-daughter, Becki VanDyke; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her loving siblings; and many others.
