Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY. .THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE REMAINS IN MINOR FLOOD STAGE AND IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 6.0 FEET...MINOR FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING BEGINS IN LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER. FLOODING OF YARDS BETWEEN THE GOLF COURSE AND BUFFALO BILL CAMPGROUND ARE POSSIBLE. MINOR WATER INTRUSIONS INTO LOW LYING AREAS OF CODY PARK IN NORTH PLATTE BEGINS. PEOPLE SHOULD USE CAUTION IN THE WATER AND ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER, ESPECIALLY NEAR CODY PARK. &&