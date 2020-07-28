David Kent Johansen, 83, passed away July 22, 2020, at his home near York. David was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Friend, to Frederick and Geraldine (Casper) Johansen. In 1955, David graduated from Friend High School. He married Bonita "Bonnie" R. Swartwood, on July 9, 1960, at the Elm Creek Methodist Church and to this union, two children, Kent and Renee, were born. In 1973, they moved to Hershey, where David was employed with Union Pacific Railroad until 1998. He enjoyed hunting, especially for pheasants and deer. He was a member of the NRA and the shooting club in North Platte. David volunteered with AseraCare Hospice in York. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their events along with reading books and magazines, especially the National Geographic and the local newspapers. David was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita "Bonnie"; his parents; brother, Richard; and great-grandson, Dylan. He is survived by his son, Kent (LeighAnna) Johansen of Gretna; daughter, Renee (Ron) Quast of York; David's companion, Connie Pieper; six grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice of York. Funeral services were July 27 at the United Methodist Church, Friend. Burial was in the Johnson Creek Cemetery, rural Friend. Lauber Funeral Home, in Friend, was in charge of arrangements.
