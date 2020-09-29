Kenneth Edward Jones Kenneth Edward Jones, 85, of Lexington, died Sept. 26, 2020, in Lexington. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, which is in charge of arrangements.