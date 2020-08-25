Karre, Robert Wayne "Bob"

Robert Wayne "Bob" Karre, 88, of Hayes Center, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Cozad. Robert was born July 29, 1932, at home near Hayes Center to Harold and Nellie (Fitzgerald) Karre. He was the younger of two sons born to this union. When Bob was about 3 years old, the family moved to the farm near Dickens, where he grew up and attended grade school. He attended high school at the Curtis School of Agriculture where he made many life-long friends. After casually meeting at a few different dances, Robert started dating Norma McConnell and on Sept. 30, 1951, they were married. They lived and ranched near Dickens until 1953, when they moved to rural Hayes County where they spent their life and raised their four children. Robert spent his life ranching and farming along the Red Willow Creek north of Hayes Center. In his later years, he started his business, Karre Trucking, traveling many roads as he hauled hay for his customers. Robert was a lifelong member of the Elks Club and the Eagles Club. He and Norma enjoyed country western dancing most Saturday nights and later in life went to polka dance festivals around the country, making many friends. He attended Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hayes Center and served on the local coop board. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Karre; brother, Herbert Karre; parents- in-law, Dewey (Ethel) McConnell; brother-in-law, Jack McConnell; and great-grandson, Turner Frecks. Those left to celebrate his life include his children, Doug (Julie) Karre of McCook, Larry (Jeannie) Karre of Cozad, Marlene (Mick) Cox of Hayes Center and Janet (Barry) Deaver of North Platte; sister-in-law, Francis McConnell of Lewellen; nephews, Jay and Luke McConnell; nieces, Connie (Rod) Kemper and Carol (Jeff) Rosenblad, all of North Platte; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends. A memorial has been established and condolences may be sent to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Karre Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hayes Center with Pastor Jean Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook is entrusted with arrangements.
