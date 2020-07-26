Kistler, Alice H.

Alice H. Kistler, 91, of Grand Island, passed away July 11, 2020, with her family at her side. Alice was born Feb. 21, 1929, in St. Libory, the daughter of Theodore and Anna (Hostler) Wagner. She grew up in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School in 1946. On Sept. 27, 1953, Alice married Donald B. Kistler in Kearney. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Don's work took them to Colorado where they lived until moving back to Grand Island in 1965. A wonderful wife and mother, Alice was employed at the ordinance plant, helped with election day voting for numerous years at Howard School and kept the books for all the family businesses. As a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she was also a member of United Methodist Women and Roberta Rice Circle. Loving to entertain, for over 40 years Alice held a Lenten Study Group in her home, with the Rev. Del Roper as the leader for the past 33 years. A member of the Platt Deutsche, Eagles, Elks, Saddle Club and Liederkranz, Alice loved to dance and would dance at any opportunity. She and Don were also known as the "Old Smoothies." Her other enjoyments included being a housewife, camping, crafts, cards and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kistler, in 2015; her parents; sister, Lois Gangwish; grandson, Matthew Kistler; son-in-law, Duane Oelke; niece, Melanie Gangwish; nephew, Terry Gangwish; and stepfather, Ben Howell. Those who will cherish her memory include son, Ben (Gail) Kistler of Grand Island; daughter, Pamela (Mike) Bellew of North Platte; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Kistler, Devin (Jalene) Oelke and Daniel Kistler; great-grandchildren, Bella, Nora, Lilliann and Leo; niece, Diana (Gangwish) Hiatt; nephew, Jimmy Gangwish; stepdaughter, Donna Caldwell; step-grandchildren, Valarie Hendrickson, Ryan Bellew, Kerri Deibert, Shay and Chelsie Dulle and Tanner Bellew; and numerous extended family. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. Service and celebration of Alice's life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Trinity United Methodist Churchin Grand Island. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed and face masks will be required.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
'I am not willing to be a victim any longer,' former State Fair Executive Director says
-
COVID-19 strikes Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant
-
North Platte man, 23, dies after motorcycle, pickup collide on U.S. 30
-
Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook
-
How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.