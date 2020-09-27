Kohl, Sharon Irene

Sharon Irene Kohl, 78, of Hershey, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Aug. 7, 1942, to Frank and Margaret (Peck) Booth in Gothenburg. Sharon graduated from North Platte High School. She worked for Goodall in Ogallala and then Ideal Laundry in North Platte, where she made many good friends. Sharon married Walter Eugene Kohl on April 5, 1964, in North Platte. The couple lived in North Platte for a time before moving to Hershey. She worked at the grocery store in Hershey and then Hershey Public School. Sharon cleaned homes for many years before working at Sutherland Care Center where she enjoyed her work taking care of people. Sharon enjoyed crocheting and crafts. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she will be remembered for her elaborate decorating. She will also be remembered for her spirited personality. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; two children, Frank Kohl and Brenda Kolb; and brother, Marvin Booth. Sharon is survived by her three children, Cora (Jim) Fox of North Platte, Terry (Rhonda) Booth of Holdrege and Jody (Lyle) Gosnell of North Platte; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Prietauer of Cozad, Linda (Dave) O'Neill of North Platte and Lorie (Tim) Wilson of Hershey; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Fischer officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date. Book signing is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend.