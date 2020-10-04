Bruce M. Kroon Bruce M. Kroon, 74, of North Platte, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Private family internment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.