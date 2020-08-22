Liljestrand, Larry Vernon

Larry Vernon Liljestrand, 70, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 9, 1950, at Dr. B.W. Pyle's hospital above the Potter Pharmacy in Gothenburg, to Vernon and Alice (Johnson) Liljestrand. Larry grew up on a farm south of Brady with his older sister, Marie (Liljestrand) Duis, and graduated from Brady High School in 1968. Larry married the love of his life, Patricia Anne McCarty, on March 21, 1970, the first day of spring that year. Two children were born to this union, Lisa and Adam. Larry continued his family's work on the farm south of Brady until 1977 when he traded the plow for a diesel engine of a train with the Union Pacific Railroad. The family made the move to North Platte in 1979 and continued to reside in the same house today. He worked his way up to engineer over the years, retiring in 2012, putting in over 34 years of service to the Union Pacific. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting deer, pheasants and geese. He became a certified scuba diver, loved going spearfishing and competing in spearfish tournaments. Larry enjoyed being the captain of his boat and camping at Lake McConaughy, as well as following kids' sporting events. The Copper Mountain home was the perfect excuse to take the family snow skiing in the winter and to a peaceful getaway in the summer. It was also a good escape, used to visit Black Hawk and Central City to partake in another favorite activity, battling the "1-armed bandits." He also loved to visit the casinos in Council Bluffs. Larry and Patricia loved to travel together. They took many cruises, one for Lisa and Mark's wedding, through the Panama Canal, Hawaii and others. They took a cross country road trip with family in a tightly packed minivan to Disney World, stopping in Nashville and Branson. Another favorite trip was to Pennsylvania to see Lisa graduate from War College, stopping in Hershey for chocolate and a few cases of Yuengling to bring back home. They were always taking trips across Nebraska and Kansas for birthdays, football games, rodeos, dance recitals and holidays. He was a man of few words, he loved quietly, protected fiercely, worked hard and played harder. Larry was a wonderful provider, loving son, brother, father, grandfather and husband. His ornery half-smile, chuckle and dry sense of humor stayed with everyone until the very end, even when his body was failing. Larry will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marie Duis. Survivors include his wife, Trish of North Platte; children, Lisa (Mark) Mullinax of Wamego, Kansas, and Adam (Denise) Liljestrand of Omaha; five grandchildren, Kyle (Kelly) Weishaar of Topeka, Kansas, Connor Liljestrand of Bertrand, Haley Mullinax of Wamego, Lily Liljestrand of Omaha and Alyvia Liljestrand of Omaha; one great-grandchild, Jason Weishaar of Topeka, Kansas; and numerous other family members and many friends. A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Burial will follow at the Gaslin Cemetery in Brady. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
