Lusk, Kenneth Allen

Kenneth Allen Lusk, 77, of North Platte, died July 12, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Kenny was born March 9, 1943, in Benkelman, to Roy Franklin Lusk and Darlene Ellen (Cobb) Lusk. He grew up and graduated in McCook and attended McCook Junior College. He moved to North Platte in 1963, where he became a brick mason, and worked on many commercial buildings throughout the state. In 1968, he hired out on the Union Pacific Railroad in train service as a conductor. He retired in 2003. He was a very driven man and a perfectionist at everything he did. If he didn't have a project going, or helping someone else with their projects, he created one. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many activities including woodworking, hunting, fishing of all kinds, sailing, motorcycle riding, off-roading and was an avid home brewer. In his spare time, which he had very little of, he also completely designed and built four homes. He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club. On June 21, 2002, he was married to the love of his life, Dee Fleischmann, and they enjoyed many activities together, including many years of extended travels. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Dee; sons, Quentin (Jeanene) Lusk of Brady, and Chadley (Linda) Lusk of North Platte; daughters, Tyann (Kirk) Nansel of North Platte, and Nicole (Jeff) Witthuhn of Callaway; step-children, Chris (Loni) Knudsen of Elwood, and Michelle (Bud) Mondt of Funk; 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jan (Gene) Mahon of McCook; and sister-in-law, Ann Lusk of North Platte. The family has requested no flowers, but memorials may be sent to 503 Prairie Lake Road, #23, North Platte, NE 69101. Memorials will be divided between Mid-Plains Community College for a construction student scholarship, as well as several other organizations. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and Kenny requested no formal service. A celebration of life will be at a later date with time and location to be determined by the family. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
