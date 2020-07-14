Kenneth Allen Lusk Kenneth Allen Lusk, 77, of North Platte, died July 12, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be later this summer. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
