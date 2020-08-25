Mandeville, Dani Kay

Dani Kay Mandeville, 50, of North Platte passed away unexpectedly of a cardiac event April 15, 2020. Dani was born March 18, 1970, in Gillette, Wyoming to George and Billie (Lynch) Mandeville. She was the first of three children. She attended Eastside and Meadowlark elementary schools, Twin Spruce Junior High and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1988. She went on to complete her associate degree in x-ray technology at Casper College, pinned in 1990 and continued her MRI training at the University of Texas Medical Branch. She enjoyed her career of 25 years as an imaging and MRI tech and was filled with an impeccable work ethic, right up to the day she passed. She enjoyed movies, shopping, road trips and visiting with her North Platte friends. They were her lifeline away from home. While growing up in Gillette, Dani was a 4-H member for 11 years. She competed in sewing and style shows with her mom, Billie, who was a sewing leader. She was also on the 4-H wool judging team, with her Grampa Mel as the judging coach. She enjoyed trips to the country to see baby animals of any kind and it's assumed those trips triggered her lifetime love of animals. Dani had many likes: watches, pearls, jewelry in general, purses, shoes, coats (she could never have too many of the aforementioned), all colors and varieties of flowers and Mickey Mouse. She really liked Mickey Mouse and had much memorabilia to prove it. Though not many, she did have 2 major dislikes: creepy-crawly bugs and Minnie Mouse! She used a very strong vocabulary when either of the two was the topic of conversation. More than anything, she had a love for her family that never wavered. Her family was her life and she shared as many days off as she could driving back and forth from Nebraska to be with them. She planned mother/daughter trips to Denver for performances at the Buell Theatre ("Wicked" being her favorite) and shopping. She organized other family trips to Denver, which involved a strict daily itinerary that Dani created and adamantly carried out. Such an itinerary would begin with breakfast at 8:15 a.m., followed by an hour-by-hour activity schedule leading up the exact time a hot dog was to be purchased before the big event of the day: a Rockies baseball game. She loved watching baseball with her family. She loved animals and her fur babies, all of who were adopted from shelters, and all ended up living with her mom and dad due to them not being allowed in her apartment. Dani never gave up the desire to adopt a tiger at The Wild Animal Sanctuary or the fact that she never got the pony always on her wish list. Her quick to smile personality and "Mandeville" sense of humor will be greatly missed by those left here to carry her memory. She was a beautiful soul inside and out. She was preceded in death by her father, Bud Mandeville in February 2020; grandparents, Mel and Rachel Lynch, Ralph Barbour and George and Zelda Mandeville; and uncle, Leonard Cowdin. Dani is survived by her mother, Billie Mandeville; brothers, Brad and BJ (Brett) Mandeville; Grama Georgia Barbour; aunts and uncles, Linda Lynch, Carl Lynch, Margie and Michael Von Flatern, Linda Cowdin, Sherry and Wayne Rodocker; cousins, Mike Dorr and family, Travis (Sarah) Dorr and family, Eric (Adriana) Cowdin and family, Thayne (Trish) Rodocker and family, Sally (PJ) Hoos and family; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Animal Shelter, 109 Flatiron Dr., Buffalo, WY 82834 or The Wild Animal Sanctuary, 2999 County Road 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643. Online condolences may be shared at gillettememorialchapel.com or mailed to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Halsey United Church of Christ on Hwy 2. Immediately following the service, the family will proceed to the Mandeville Homestead where Dani and her dad Bud's ashes will be laid to rest.
