Marshall, Penelope Lee

Penelope Lee Marshall, precious baby daughter of Morgan Roman and Gaige Marshall, was born into the arms of angels July 9, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Born at 36 weeks, she weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Although Penelope never spent any time with us on earth, she was very loved and touched many lives. Her twin brother, Griffin, and her parents will have a special guardian angel watching over them their entire lives. Our precious angel will never be forgotten. Morgan and Gaige would like to personally thank the doctors and nurses at Sanford Health for all of their love, compassion and support during this very tough time. We will be forever grateful. In addition to her parents and twin brother, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Britt and Twila Roman of Sioux Falls; paternal grandparents, Melanie Marshall and Terry Bates of Grand Island and Stephen Marshall of North Platte; great-grandparents, Janet and Roger Melius of Faulkton, South Dakota, Linda and Tommy Willis of Merryville, Louisiana, Beth Roman of Big Spring, Texas, Cynthia Stroud and John Burke of North Platte, and Donald Marshall of Kearney; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A private graveside service will be Wednesday, July 15, at St. Michael's Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls is in charge of arrangements.
