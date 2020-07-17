Mary A. Lauer
Jan. 19, 1923 - June 27, 2020
Mary A. Lauer, 97, passed away peacefully in Ann Arbor, Michigan on June 27, 2020. She was born in Mankato, Kansas, in 1923, the daughter of Victor and Majorie Fredenhagen. Mary lived in North Platte from 1982 to 2015.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lauer of North Platte.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Helene Pollock (Arlene Kelly) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jane Pollock (David Akkenan) of Ann Arbor and Joyce Pollock (Kevin Osborn) of Newton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Grant Osborn, Charlotte Osborn and Mason Osborn of Newton; stepchildren, Sara (Mike) Zimbelman and Dr. Dave (Kelly) Lauer of Lincoln, Kelly Milan of Bennington, Bill Lauer of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Fred Lauer of Mesa, Arizona; eleven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for later this year at the Church of Our Savior in North Platte.
