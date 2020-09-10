Maseberg, Myron M.

Myron M. Maseberg, 75, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 13, 1945, to Gladys (Garrett) Maseberg in North Platte. Myron graduated from North Platte High School in 1963 and then went to McCook College for one year. He entered the United States Air Force serving at Fort Mead, Maryland and the Island of Crete. After his discharge, he attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology and graduated with an accounting degree. Myron married Elaine B. Bodtke on Aug. 10, 1969, in Milwaukee. They settled in North Platte and Myron was a self-employed contractor for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Maseberg; brother, Gary Maseberg; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Maseberg. Myron is survived by his wife, Elaine of North Platte; sons, Mark Maseberg of North Platte and Paul (Nicole) Maseberg of Winfield, Illinois; and grandchildren, Hunter, Noah, Miles and Wyatt. Memorials are suggested to the grandchildren's education fund or Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19 and will be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
