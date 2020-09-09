Eunice Mae Masters Eunice Mae Masters, 90, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A private graveside service will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Viewing and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
