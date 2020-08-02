McCammon, George Leslie

George Leslie McCammon was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Ragan, to George Willard and Hazel Maude (Hoffman) McCammon. George grew up during the Depression in rural Nebraska. During this time of trading food for services, his mother would trade piano lessons for chickens or fresh baked bread. George attended school in Ragan and Huntley. He graduated at 16 from Huntley in a class of six in 1945, lettering four years in football and basketball. Since he was only 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946, his parents had to sign for him. He served two years and was honorably discharged as a Communications Technician Seaman in 1948. He then attended Nebraska State Trade School in Milford for automotive and diesel repair, drove a delivery truck throughout Nebraska, and attended Kearney State Teachers college for basic electrical. He earned his electrician journeyman while working for Lawrence Electric out of Grand Island. It was during this time he met Marilyn Carlson of Ladora, Iowa, where she was working as a telephone operator. They later married in Kearney on June 6, 1954. Their first son, Jeffery Wayne, was born while living in Kearney. The family moved to Seattle in 1958 where George had a job with Boeing Aircraft Company from 1958 to 1971. While in Washington, the remaining children, David Lee, Stanley Brian, Jean Louise and Elizabeth Carey, were born. They moved back to Nebraska in 1971, where George got a job with the Union Pacific Railroad and stayed there until his retirement in 1993. He held side jobs with his electrical and mechanical skills so that Marilyn could stay home with the children. George was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and American Legion Post No. 163. He was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for about 46 years, volunteering his many skills over the years. After Marilyn's passing in 1987, he met and married Cleda Dowhower in 1989, bringing to this union Hal and Dee. After George retired, the couple enjoyed traveling and visiting family. He enjoyed family get-togethers with dinner and playing cards and board games. George was preceded in death by his parents; an older stillborn brother and two-month-old sister; his first wife, Marilyn, in 1987; second wife, Cleda, in 2015; in-laws, Harold and Floris Swender, Charles and Elsie Helms, Ed and Helen Carlson, Tom Carlson and Teresa Kesterson; granddaughters, Tara Rogers and Kortney Luttrell; and great-granddaughter, Maelee Powell. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Lynn) McCammon of North Platte, Dave (Becky) McCammon of Renton, Washington, Stan (Janet) McCammon of Seattle, Jean (John) Kandt of La Mesa, California, Beth (Steve) Clair of North Platte, Dee (Mark) Luttrell of North Platte and Hal (Diana) Dowhower of Hinton, Iowa; grandchildren, Pam, Kyle, Molly, Avery, Jennifer, Michelle (Jack), Tracie, Tessa, Kristy (Nick), Dan (Connie), Jacey, Kayley (Josh), Britni (Jason), Mitch (Sheena) and Kristal (Lauren); great-grandchildren, David, Dylan, Carson, Gavin, Gia, Brooks, Gracelynn, Taylor, Gavin, Parker, Zaiden, Brekkln, Tenzely, Ashton and Riley; brothers-in-law, Art Kesterson, Wayne (Millie) Carlson and Bob (Betty) Carlson; sister-in-law, Donna (Frank) Robinson and Darlene Carlson; and numerous cousins. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. George has chosen cremation. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Arnold Flater officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors rendered by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
