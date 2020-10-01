McWain, Betty Jean

Betty Jean McWain, 89, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family under hospice care. Betty was born in Vesta, on Oct. 13, 1930, to Charles Fremont and Edus Irene (Hickey) Parrish. She grew up in Tecumseh and graduated from Elk Creek High School. On July 2, 1950, Betty married Robert James McWain in Tecumseh and they made their home in Beatrice until moving to North Platte in 1964. Betty was a swim instructor at the YMCA in Beatrice and later an aquacise and swim instructor at the Rec Center in North Platte for many years. She also worked at the Ranch Motel. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ on Walker Road and the Red Hat Society. She liked to knit, make afghans and play cards, but her family was her life. Betty especially loved her kids and grandkids. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Roberta Gillett; parents, Charles Sr. and Edus Parrish; brothers, Keith and Darrel Parrish; sisters, Cecile Burns, Shirley Straub and Carol Hespen; and grandson, Terry Gillett. She is survived by her son, Michael McWain of North Platte; granddaughters, Shari Johnson, Mistie (Matt) Carpenter, Shanda McWain, Angel McWain and Christina McWain; great-grandkids, Lars, Trevor, Jace, Haley and Addison; brothers, Kenneth Parrish of Wymore, Jerry (Beth) Parrish of Kansas City, Missouri, and Charles Jr. (Pat) Parrish, of San Antonio; as well as other family. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date due to COVID-19. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.