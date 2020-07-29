Mell, Frances LaMay

Frances LaMay Mell, 96, of North Platte, passed away July 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Kearney to James and Alice (Overhiser) Scollin. Frances graduated from Kearney High School and then attended a teacher's prep course to teach school north of Keystone. She married Joseph Mell Jr. in rural Keystone at the Scollin ranch. The couple ranched in Arthur County with their family. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church since 1974 and was a D.A.R. member. Frances taught her family various things, including cooking skills. She will be remembered as the true center of the family and always the one you could go to for anything. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Connie; great-grandson, Brandon McClellen; siblings, Dorothy Thiems, Henry "Punk" Scollin and Harry Eugene "J.R." Scollin. Survivors include her children, Frances (Charlie) DeWolf and Betty (Don) Stratton, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Betty McClellen of Curtis, Mary (Dan) Enders of Des Moines, Iowa, Deborah (Steve) Moore of Hershey, and Jodi (Travers) Richardson of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Brian McClellen, Michael Torres, Christopher McClellen, Steven Torres, Merrisa McClellen, Laryssa Torres, Lane Richardson, Brittney Richardson and Nathaniel Hutton; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral home with Wade Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

