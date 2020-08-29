Meyer, Braxton L.

Braxton L. Meyer, 4 months and 23 days, of North Platte, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was born to Tyler and Kimberly Meyer on April 2, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. Braxton inspired so many people with his strength and bravery. He was a true warrior who faced an incredible number of challenges and obstacles over his short four months of life. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Charlotte Griesfeller, Biff and Marianne Mueller, Don Meyer and Bob and Dorothy Payne; uncle, Ryan Meyer; and cousin, Kiana Meyer. Braxton is survived by his parents, Tyler and Kim Meyer; sisters, Haylie, Payten and Kinley; grandparents, Donna Meyer, Donnie and Kammie Meyer, Wendy and Tracy Bouge, and Ronnie Forrest; great-grandparents, Don Nunnenkamp, Geri Nunnenkamp, and Russ Griesfeller; aunts and uncles, Jeremy and Niccole Meyer, Micheal Meyer, Megan and Josh Pesek, Niccole Meyer, and Katelyn Forrest; and cousins, Blaise, Julius, Gracean, Ramsey and Rowdey. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.