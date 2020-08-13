Miller, Doris Dean

Doris Dean Miller, 84, passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at her home in Hershey. She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Campo, Colorado, to John and Floice (Caudle) Dixon as the second of six children. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior as a child. After attending teaching college in Goodwell, Oklahoma, she moved to Plains, Kansas, to begin her teaching career at 19. On March 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Vernon Lee Miller. After 20 years in Kansas, the family moved to Nebraska in 1978. Through her life, Doris was mother to two, grandmother to eight, foster mother to seven, and mother/grandmother figure to numerous others. Doris taught school for Kismet Public Schools, Kismet, Kansas, and Wallace Public Schools teaching grades two and four. She taught for 44 years and touched many lives before retiring. She had many hobbies, including but not limited to, painting, silversmithing, gardening, reading and decorating. Doris loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and dedicated her life to serving God and being a witness to others. She was an active member of her church communities, Campo Baptist Church, Kismet Baptist Church, Wallace Methodist Church and Bethel Evangelical Free Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, John and Floice Dixon; sister, Katherine Imogene Dixon; and sister-in-law, Lola Dixon. Survivors include her husband, Vernon; son, Larry (Rhonda) Miller of Alliance; daughter, Barbara (Rex) Ruppert of Benson, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ryan (Jeanette) Miller of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kristen Miller of Alliance, Caleb (Leigh) Miller of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Hannah Miller of Alliance, Anthony (Kaitlin) Ruppert of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Christal Ruppert of Ramsey, Minnesota, Kyle Ruppert of Zimmerman, Minnesota, and Tyler Sutton of Benson, Minnesota; brother, Joe Dixon of Campo; sisters, Shirley (Delbert) Williams of Admire, Kansas, and Janet (Darrell) Damon and Jeanie Dixon of Ulysses, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope Embraced, hopeembracednp.com, or The Billy Graham Association, billygraham.org. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Morning View Cemetery in Wallace. Funeral service following the burial at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in North Platte, with the Rev. Noah Palmer officiating. Memorial book signing is from noon-8 p.m., with family present from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug, 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be streamed on the Adams and Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend the service. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
