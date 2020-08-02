Glenda Mae Miller Glenda Mae Miller, 86, of North Platte, unexpectedly died on July 31, 2020, at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. Glenda was born in Keystone to Glen and Garva (Anderson) Winner on Jan. 19, 1934. The family later moved to Red Willow where Glenda graduated from McCook High School. Shortly after high school, Glenda married Connie Henry Miller in McCook on Dec. 20, 1953. The couple had two sons, Greg and Scott, and lived in Cambridge before moving to North Platte in 1977 where Connie owned and operated City Barber Shop. Glenda went on to graduate from Kearney State College with a bachelor's degree in education. She taught in country schools until moving to North Platte where she taught fifth Grade at Buffalo Elementary for 18 years and earned her master's degree. Glenda eventually retired from NPPS. Glenda was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary No. 163, Red Hat Society and different card clubs. She enjoyed traveling during her retirement and raising horses when she lived in Cambridge. Glenda loved her family and will be remembered for being the anchor of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie, and their son, Greg; her parents, Glen and Garva Winner; brother, Hal Winner; and sisters, Mina Jane Winner and Betty Jo Carter. Glenda leaves behind her son, Scott (Stacy) Miller, of Temecula, California; daughter-in-law, Tracy Miller, of Hershey; grandchildren, Shaylyn (James) Thornburg, Chelsea Rae Miller, Daynlee (Ashley) Miller, Treyann Miller and John Miller; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jada, Grace, Noah and Jayce; brother, Jack (Pat) Winner, of Lancaster, Texas; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Public School Backpack Program. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
