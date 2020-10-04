Marcia Misegadis Marcia Misegadis, 73, of North Platte, died unexpectedly Oct. 2, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Marcia was born April 30, 1947, at Great Bend, Kansas, to Don Charles and Martha Mae (Worden) Meisenheimer. She grew up in Albert, Kansas, and graduated from Otis High School. Marcia later earned her associates degree from Mid Plains Community College, BA in education from Kearney State College in '91 and her master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2004. She went on to teach at North Platte Public Schools, teaching various grades from first to fifth, but spent many years teaching first graders at McDonald Elementary until retiring in 2012. On Aug. 4, 1964, Marcia married Douglas Dean Misegadis at Albert, and his job brought them to North Platte. Marcia was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, PEO, and American Legion No. 163, V.F.W. No. 1504 and Eagles Auxiliaries, and was a Master Gardener. Marcia had a great love for children and helping families, not only through teaching but also as a volunteer with the Women's Resource Center and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). She cared for and loved her family and her little rescue dog, Toby. She will be greatly missed. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald, Jr.; sister-in-law, Carol Jean Meisenheimer; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bostick. She is survived by her husband, Doug of North Platte; sons, Michael (Megan) Misegadis of Lincoln, Clifton Misegadis (Renee Beacom) of Omaha, and Doug (Shannon) Toburen of Hope, Kansas; godson, Tyler Luna and his father, John Luna, of North Platte; sisters, Nancy Bostick of Fredricksburg, Texas, Sara (Jim) Wayhous of Ness City, Kansas, and Cynthia (Stephen) Oberle of Great Bend, Kansas; brothers, James of Springfield, Missouri, John (Sylvia) of Ellenwood, Kansas, Mark (Mary) of Thornton, Colorado, and Richard Meisenheimer of Salina, Kansas; sister-in-law, Carol Meisenheimer of Ellenwood, Kansas; grandchildren, twins Jack and Emma, Whitney, Tayler and Paris; three great-grandchildren; her friend, Beth Meisenheimer, of Salina, Kansas; and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to CASA or the Women's Resource Center. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.