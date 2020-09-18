 Skip to main content
Mlady, Rebecca L.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Dennis Mlady of Plattsmouth; sons, Heath (Cindy) Mlady of Ayr and Brandon (Heather) Mlady of Plattsmouth; step-son, James (Sheri) Mlady and step-daughter, Jenniffer Mlady, all of North Platte; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Brenda Wiedmeier of Fargo, North Dakota, and Beth (Eric) Behrens of Glyndon, Minnesota. Memorials are suggested to the family. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Burial will be at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minnesota. Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth is in charge of arrangements.

