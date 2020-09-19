Morris, Garry Warren

Garry Warren Morris, 77, of North Platte, died Sept. 17, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. Garry was born in North Platte on Feb. 9, 1943, to Warren and Frances (Houser) Morris and grew up in Sutherland. He attended Sutherland High School where he played halfback for the Sailors football team and they won the state championship in 1961. Garry graduated in 1961, and then worked on his dad's farm until going to work for Callahan Implement in North Platte. In 1968, Garry hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and worked as a machinist until retiring in 2003. On Oct. 18, 1982, Garry married Janice Reiner in Las Vegas and they lived in North Platte where they are members of Harvest Christian Fellowship. Garry was a Husker fan, a geocacher with over 4,000 finds and loved flying. He earned his private pilot's license and was able to buy a plane with his friend, Larry. Garry loved his family, enjoyed having Sunday dinners at Rick and Tricia's house and playing marbles. He especially loved his granddaughters, Abbie and Maggie, and always made time to attend their high school events. Garry was greatly loved and will be missed. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Frances. He leaves behind his wife, Jan of North Platte; son, Ricky (Tricia) Morris of Sutherland; sisters, Patsy (Gary) Marrs of Sutherland and Gretta (Danny) McAndrews of Denver; granddaughters, Abbie Morris and Maggie (Dakota) Yost; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Yost; and other family. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Christian Fellowship. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com, at the church or Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.