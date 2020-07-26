Wilma J. Morton Wilma J. Morton, 95, of Grand Island, died July 25, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island. Wilma Joyce was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Phillips to William LeRoy and Pearl Mae (Johnson) Harrison. She grew up in the Grand Island area and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943. On Nov. 9, 1954, Wilma was united in marriage to Raymond H. Obermeier. The couple farmed near Aurora, and Wilma also worked in the office at the Grand Island Clinic. Raymond died on Dec. 6, 1974. Wilma married Willard L. Morton on Oct. 24, 1986, and the couple lived in Grand Island. Willard died March 14, 2007. Wilma was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church until her health declined. She enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond and Willard; brother, Philip (Donna) Harrison; brother-in-law, Clemens "Teeno" Swanson; and nephew, Jim Harrison. Survivors include her sister, Winifred L. Swanson of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
'I am not willing to be a victim any longer,' former State Fair Executive Director says
-
COVID-19 strikes Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant
-
North Platte man, 23, dies after motorcycle, pickup collide on U.S. 30
-
Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook
-
How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.