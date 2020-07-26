Morton, Wilma

Wilma J. Morton Wilma J. Morton, 95, of Grand Island, died July 25, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island. Wilma Joyce was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Phillips to William LeRoy and Pearl Mae (Johnson) Harrison. She grew up in the Grand Island area and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943. On Nov. 9, 1954, Wilma was united in marriage to Raymond H. Obermeier. The couple farmed near Aurora, and Wilma also worked in the office at the Grand Island Clinic. Raymond died on Dec. 6, 1974. Wilma married Willard L. Morton on Oct. 24, 1986, and the couple lived in Grand Island. Willard died March 14, 2007. Wilma was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church until her health declined. She enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond and Willard; brother, Philip (Donna) Harrison; brother-in-law, Clemens "Teeno" Swanson; and nephew, Jim Harrison. Survivors include her sister, Winifred L. Swanson of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Morton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.