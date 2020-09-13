Jacqueline L. 'Jackie' Myers Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Myers, age 87, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 12, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1933, in Wallace to Virgil and Martha (Fulk) Edington. Jackie was united in marriage to Richard "Ram" Myers in North Platte. The couple lived in North Platte where Jackie and Ram raised their family. Jackie was a member of TOPS, where she met many lifelong friends. After Ram's retirement, they enjoyed golfing, and looked forward to their Saturday evening dinner with friends. Her family was very important to her and she will be dearly missed by them. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ram; and son-in-law, Bill Mattocks. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Patty) Myers of Omaha, Syrena (Keith) Davis, Kathleen Mattocks, and Stephanie (Guy) Brouillette, all of North Platte; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Ron (Lila) Edington of Wallace, and Kent (Shelly) Edington of Dickens; and several other family members and many friends. A memorial has been established in her name and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and private family internment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, will be at a later date. Those wanting to sign her register book may do so Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.