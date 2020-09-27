Richard James Newton Richard James Newton, former North Platte businessman, died on Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 68. He passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, surrounded by his family in God's care. He was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Ainsworth to Eugene and Dell Ruth Newton, where he grew up with his brother, John, and sister, Alice. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1970, where he loved and excelled at basketball and football. Rich then graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Rich was united in marriage to Denise Joy Lamphiear of Hastings on Aug. 16, 1975. They moved to North Platte in 1978 where they raised their three beloved children, Michael, David and Lindsay. Upon finishing school, Rich was employed by Hansen and Fuenning CPA firm. Rich and close friend Kim Kujath founded the firm Newton and Kujath in 2002, with Bob Cady later joining the practice. After retirement, Rich and Denise moved to Lincoln to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Rich was a dedicated family man and enjoyed golfing, camping and hiking in his free time. He was an easygoing man who loved deeply and wholeheartedly. Strong in his faith, gentle in spirit and kind in heart, he showed compassion to all he encountered. Rich was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in North Platte for many years, where he was involved with youth groups and acted as treasurer and chairman of finance. He was a coach and referee with AYSO and youth baseball leagues, participated in Cub Scouts with his children and was a member of the Walk to Emmaus Community. Most recently, he was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Lincoln and the Seekers Sunday school class. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dell Ruth (Fellows) Newton; in-laws, Glen and Laura Lamphiear; and sister-in-law, Karen Hohlen. Rich leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Denise; son, Michael (Carmi) of Anthem, Arizona, and their children Christian, Kylie and Kimberly; son, Dr. David (Sarah) Newton of Lincoln and their children Charlie, Evelyn and Theodore; daughter, Lindsay (Michael) Detert of Pickrell and their children Madison and Rory; sister, Alice (Delroy) Hemsath; brother, John (Betty) Newton; sister-in-law, Dianne Hopkins; brother-in-law, Greg Lamphiear and brother-in-law, Roger Hohlen; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Food Bank of Lincoln. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family church service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lincoln, with Dr. Jeff Slater officiating. The service can be viewed via livestream at trinitylincoln.org/funerals. Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.