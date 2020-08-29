Ostergard, Ronald Lee "Ron"

Ronald Lee "Ron" Ostergard, 80, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Gothenburg Health. Ron was born April 2, 1940, six minutes after his twin brother, Don. Ron was the last of six sons born to Harry and Ilene Ostergard. Ron grew up on a ranch in Custer County where he developed his love of the outdoors and his passion for fishing and hunting. Ron attended the Etna country school and graduated from Gothenburg High School. He was a member of the Ssate championship track team in his senior year. After graduation, Ron joined his father and brothers on the farm. He married Kayleen Strayer in 1959. Together they had four children, Tonn, Wendy, Roben and Anslee. Ron had a second career when he joined Sunflower Carriers in York, as director of safety. After retiring, Ron and Kayleen returned to Gothenburg to reunite with family and their life-long friends to enjoy his golden years. Preceding Ron in death were his parents; brothers, Don (husband of Sue) Ostergard, Jim and wife, Betty, Ostergard, Dick (husband of Connie) Ostergard, Jack and wife, Mary, Ostegard; parents-in-law, Gayle and Eileen Strayer; sisters-in-law Susan Strayer and Joan Ostergard (wife of Larry Ostergard); daughter-in-law, Jill Larson; and nephew, Steve Ostergard. Ron is survived by his wife, Kayleen; children, Tonn (Holly), Wendy (Todd) Lundstrom, Roben (Stephanie), Anslee (Tyler) Steenken; brother, Larry Ostergard; sisters-in-law, Connie and Sue Ostergard; sister-in-law, Vicki (Jerry) Schnacker; grandchildren, Halley Kruse and Winston Ostergard, Andy and Mitch Lundstrom, Abby Sabin, Alexa Libal, Stefen Ostergard, and Harper, Finn and Lennon Steenken; great-grandchildren, Avery and Will Ostergard, Hattie Kruse, Chandler, Evie and Ella Lundstrom, Dawson Ostergard, and Jaxon Earll; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg Senior Center and Gothenburg Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Private family services will be Monday, Aug. 31, in Gothenburg. Interment will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
