Perlinger, LaDonna Ann

LaDonna Ann Perlinger, 81, of North Platte, died Aug. 7, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. She was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Madrid to Virgil and Margaret Johnson. She was raised in Madrid where she grew up and attended Madrid High School. LaDonna was united in marriage to Larry Perlinger on Oct. 20, 1962, in Grant. They lived in Madrid and Grant before moving to North Platte. To this union, they had three children, Garret, Vincent and Anna. She loved being a homemaker and was on the go visiting with friends and spending time with family. She embraced her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Prayer Group and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. LaDonna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Perlinger; son, Garret Perlinger; sister, Linda McCollam; and granddaughter, Amanda Theiler. Survivors include her children, Vincent and Anna Perlinger; grandson, Garrett Theiler; granddaughter, Shayla (Samuel) Dunn; sisters, Shirley (Bob) McCormick, Noni (Don) Thiesen and Marlene Mohr; brother-in-law, Dale McCollam; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A Catholic wake service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Patrick Church in North Platte with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Services will follow all current health directives regarding Covid-19. A private family graveside service will follow at Madrid Cemetery and will be streamed online via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
