Petersen, Delmar

Delmar Petersen, 81, of North Platte, formerly of Curtis and Indianola, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Great Plain Health. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Ash Creek. Viewing and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Burial will be at the St. John Cemetery-Ash Creek.

