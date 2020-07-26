Pierson, Ray Robert

Ray R. Pierson, 89, long-time Hershey rancher, passed away July 23, 2020, in Sutherland. He was born in Lincoln County on April 5, 1931, to Clem L. Pierson and Lucina H. Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ray is survived by his wife, Darlene Pierson; and sons, Waldo R. Pierson and Wade C. Pierson. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

