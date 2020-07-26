Pierson, Ray Robert

Ray R. Pierson, 89, long-time Hershey rancher, passed away July 23, 2020, in Sutherland. He was born in Lincoln County on April 5, 1931, to Clem L. Pierson and Lucina H. Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ray is survived by his wife, Darlene Pierson; and sons, Waldo R. Pierson and Wade C. Pierson. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
'I am not willing to be a victim any longer,' former State Fair Executive Director says
-
COVID-19 strikes Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant
-
North Platte man, 23, dies after motorcycle, pickup collide on U.S. 30
-
Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook
-
How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.