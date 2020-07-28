Pounder, Leroy

Leroy Pounder, 87, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away July 21, 2020, at his home in Nauvoo. Leroy was born on June 19, 1933, in North Platte, the son of Joel Smith and Minnie E. Lange. He was raised by Richard and Minnie Pounder-Johnson. On April 20, 1977, he married Lela R. McQuiston in Yankton, South Dakota. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2008. Leroy was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was retired from Armour Dial. In his younger years, he raced stock cars. Leroy also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was an avid Denver Broncos, Rusty Wallace and Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He was a jokester and prankster. Leroy loved his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lela; sister, Alice Richardson; and brother, Chuck Johnson. Survivors include his children, Terry (Dee) Pounder, Brenda (Mike) Johnson, Roger Pounder, Phyllis Pounder and Michelle Soto; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four siblings, R.J. (Jan) Pounder, Helen (Billy) Haney, Larry Johnson and Charleen (Floyd) Danzack; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and very special friends, Carol, Kaylee and Kody McGhghy. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at sbbfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors. Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged. Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo is in charge of arrangements.
