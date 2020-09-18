Ridenour, Leonard Lee

Leonard Lee Ridenour, 86, joined the Heavenly Choir of Angels on Sept. 14, 2020, at the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine. Leonard was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Mullen. He was the sixth of nine children born to Homer Raymond and Eva Ella Mae (Marsh) Ridenour. Mullen has always been his home, attending elementary school and graduating from Mullen High School in 1953. Summer high school jobs included haying for Hendersons' (an extra $1 a day for stacking hay) and for Fred Boyer, and for the Nebraska Department of Roads, where being a flagman was the most boring job ever! Sports were always a great part of his life, excelling in basketball and track. He was a member of the 1952 state qualifying basketball team and qualified for seven events at the state track meet during one of his qualifying years. He was proud of jumping higher than his head, scissor-style, in the high jump. After high school, he was still active in sports, playing town team basketball, softball and baseball. He drove many a Mullen athlete to their games since the school did not have busses back then. He also coached the girls' softball team and at one time bowled in four leagues. He was a member of the football chain gang for 52 years. There were some cold nights, like the 1998 Crawford game, but it was the best seat in the house. He refereed many years of basketball, earning him titles of being the best referee and also the worst. Golf was a special time to socialize for him and he was a league member for many years. He played his last round in 2019. He drove the ambulance when it was Ivan Boyer's station wagon and continued after the first official ambulance was acquired. He was a past Sunday school superintendent and regular choir member. He was past president of the Mullen Commercial Club and the High School Alumni. The Alumni reunion was a special event for him to reconnect with friends. He missed just one event in 67 years to attend a Ridenour family reunion in Ogden, Utah. The alumni dance was also significant as this was his and Judy's first date. "Could I Have This Dance" (for the rest of my life) became their theme song and they requested it at many dances. On his 38th birthday, so as to not forget his anniversary, Leonard married Judy Yaryan Stam, on Oc. 3, 1971. This union also included two beautiful little girls, Karen and Susan. Larry joined in 1972, and the historic car trip to Alliance at 120 mph for Arla's roadside birth in 1975, Ryan in 1978 and David in 1980, completed the family. Doting on precious nieces and nephews, Leonard always said, "he thought he knew how to raise kids, but found out he didn't know a thing about being a parent." Leonard began working at Johnson's Grocery Store in 1953, and continued when ownership changed to Edgar Macke. In 1962, he entered into a partnership with the Neal and Marge Dutton Grocery Store and continued until February 1973. At that time, he moved 25 miles north of Mullen and began a new way of life ranching with Judy's parents. He adapted well to ranching, and soon met the challenge of calving season and continued ranching until his death. But, when asked his occupation, he always said 19 1/2 years in the grocery business. A beautiful voice has been silenced on earth. He often sang while riding in the car, especially if he thought Judy was getting tired or sleepy. On the long ride home on horseback from moving cattle to the summer pastures, he would delight his children with his singing, a true singing cowboy. His tenor voice found him singing and acting at melodramas, singing for weddings, and singing for many funerals with the "Dry Valley Quartet" and with the Boyer family, whom he loved dearly. Leonard always created laughter and joy wherever he was. His humor was one of a kind and he will be greatly missed. Leonard was the family rock, always there with unwavering unconditional love. His last words were, "They are beautiful, tell them I love them." He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie, Deloris, Mildred and Barbara; and brothers, Clifford, Raymond and Bernard. Leonard is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Karen (Darren) Dageforde and son, Pierce; daughter, Susan (Rusty) Sjeklocha and children, Rebel and Jett; son, Larry Andrew; daughter, Arla (Mike) Kvanvig and children, Ty, Tel, Tate and Ava; son, Ryan (Shelby) and daughter, Anna; son David and children, Addison, Bergen, Ellory, Byron and Ingrid; sister, Donna Jensen; sisters-in-law, Shirley Ridenour and Cathy Ridenour; brother-in-law, Leroy Roth; and nieces, nephews and many relatives. Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Community Foundation or Dry Valley Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Mullen with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., with family greeting from 6-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at the Mullen Funeral Home. The funeral will be livestreamed under Leonard's obituary at govierbrothers.com. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
