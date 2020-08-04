Riessland, Loucille M.

Loucille M. Riessland, 96, of Grand Island, died July 31, 2020, at her home with her loving daughter by her side. Loucille was born on Nov. 25, 1923, in Litchfield, the daughter of Mervin and Lena (Lang) Halbiesen. Following her graduation from Litchfield High School, she attended Kearney College. On Aug. 17, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert F. Riessland aboard the Naval Air Station in Alameda, California, while Robert was serving in the U.S. Navy. They made their home in Grand Island. The family moved to North Platte when Robert was transferred with Union Pacific, returning to Grand Island following retirement. Loucille loved decorating, having a certificate in interior design. She was a Life Master bridge player, loved entertaining in her home, organizing events and was a member of several organizations. Loucille loved writing and receiving letters and cards. She saved many cards, folding gift boxes with them. Another love was her cloth Christmas trees, sharing them with hundreds. She loved people and had many good friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Joe Riessland; daughter, Susie Manemann; her parents; and four siblings. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandy (Vance) Smith of California and Julie Melancon of Grand Island; son-in-law, Bob Manemann of California; grandchildren, Sloan, Mandy, Joseph and Mariah; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maura, Emma, Mason, Samuel and soon-to-be Landry. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Masks are required. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
