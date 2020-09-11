Buford Rockwell, 86, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born in Gandy on Jan. 2, 1934, to Orville and Lola (Smith) Rockwell. Buford graduated from Gandy Logan County with the class of 1952. He attended business school in North Platte and entered the U.S. Army in 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He was an auditor for the Department of Revenue, residing in Gandy, Lincoln and North Platte. He also farmed. On Oct. 8, 1972, he married Ilene G. Weiss in Curtis. In September 1975, they adopted a son, Kim Lee. Buford was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilene; sisters, Velma Ressequie and Sharon Banzhaf; brothers-in-law, Joseph Jackson, Joe Banzhaf, Don Banzhaf, Don Ressequie and Harlan Weiss; and nephews, Randy Banzhaf and Darin Foran. Survivors include his son, Kim (Lorena) Rockwell of North Platte; grandchildren, Brandon, Tanner, Shelby, Kyler, Kaiden and Aliyah; great-grandchild, Kyle; sisters, Vonna Jackson of Grand Island and Carolyn Foran of North Platte; sister-in-law, Lavinna Banzhaf of Eustis; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Arnold City Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Arnold Legion Post No. 130. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
